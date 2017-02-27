Sights and sounds of Mardi Gras 2017

Huge crowds lined parade routes this Mardi Gras season, soaking in sunshine during the day and pleasant, mostly mild temperatures at night over the Saturday and Sunday of the big weekend.

Carnival 2017 falls relatively late on the calendar this year this year, February 28.

Lovers of the season only have 50 weeks to wait for the 2018 party. Fat Tuesday falls on February 13 next year.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.