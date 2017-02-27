Lundi Gras festivities kicking off at Spanish Plaza

Lundi Gras festivities are underway at the Riverwalk leading up to Monday night’s royal meeting and a big fireworks display.

Fox 8 will begin live coverage and a Lundi Gras special starting at 6 p.m.

This is what revelers can expect when they head downtown for the Lundi Gras celebration.

There are musical performances by King James and The Special Men and Cowboy Mouth takes the stage at 4:15 p.m.

Crowds starting gathering to get good spots close to the stage for the music and quick access to the nearby food vendors.

Musicians will give way to Rex when he makes his first public appearance along with New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu at other dignitaries.

Zulu will also be joining them on stage. The event will culminate with a big fireworks display around 6:30 pm tonight

