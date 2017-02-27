Suspect arrested in December killing of 10-month old in Marrero

A second suspect has been identified and arrested in connection with the home invasion and shooting that killed a 10-month old boy in Marrero.

Andre Houston was arrested on Thursday after a search involving the U.S. Marshals office.

Jonathan Manual, who was identified as one of the shooters has also been arrested in this investigation.

On Saturday, December 3, 2016, just after 4:30 p.m., responded to the 2100 block of Caddy Drive in Marrero reporting a home invasion and shooting where two victims were taken to area hospitals.

Ten-month-old Xy'ahar Davis was shot several times. He was taken to West Jefferson Medical Center where he later died.

The second victim, a 16-year-old boy, also sustained gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Hospital where he was treated and released.

Houston was taken into custody and booked into the Jefferson Parish jail.

