David: Very warm Mardi Gras expected

Plan for hot and humid conditions over the Memorial Day weekend.more>>
Plan for hot and humid conditions over the Memorial Day weekend.more>>
The sunshine will have us warming into the mid-80s today, but low humidity will make it tolerable.more>>
The sunshine will have us warming into the mid-80s today, but low humidity will make it tolerable.more>>
After the last of the showers clear out Wednesday morning, it will be breezy with a cooler feel behind the front.more>>
After the last of the showers clear out Wednesday morning, it will be breezy with a cooler feel behind the front.more>>
While the heaviest rain is now east of the area, the cold front has not yet arrived.more>>
While the heaviest rain is now east of the area, the cold front has not yet arrived.more>>