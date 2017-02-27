David: Very warm Mardi Gras expected

A breezy and very warm Mardi Gras Day is expected. Highs will be in the lower 80's. That means not only are record highs possible but it will likely be one of the warmer Mardi Gras days as well. The hottest Mardi Gras on record is 83 degrees. That has happened twice in the past!

By Wednesday there will be a few more showers by the afternoon as a cold front arrives in the evening. Drier, cooler and sunnier weather is in store for Thursday and Friday.

The weekend should be dry. There is a threat for a spotty shower on Sunday but it doesn't look too significant right now.

Highs could reach 80 again by early next week before another cold front by the middle of the week.

-David Bernard

