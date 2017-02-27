Deputies seize more than 60 lbs. of marijuana from a home

Deputies say the seized more than 60 pounds of marijuana after searching a home (Source: Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics-related search warrant of a home on Thames Drive in Denham Springs early this morning and seized more than 60 pounds of marijuana.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted the search with members of its narcotics division. The sheriff says deputies found the homeowner inside the home just after 12 a.m. He was identified as Shawn Kimble.

Deputies searched the home and other buildings on the property and vehicles. They say during the search they found eight duffel bags containing marijuana, electronic scales, packaging materials and over $100,000 in cash. The marijuana weighed about 60 pounds.

Kimble was taken to the Livingston Parish Detention Center. A judge had not yet set his bond.

