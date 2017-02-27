Police arrest man wanted for Algiers shooting incident

New Orleans police have arrested a man wanted for a shooting incident in Algiers. The incident occurred on Feb. 11 at 10:48 p.m. in the 3700 block of General De Gualle Drive.

Police say that the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Marcell Dwayne Ledet, was trying to rob a man and when the victim refused, Ledet shot the him in the face and hand. After speaking with the victim, investigators were later able to identify Ledet as the perpetrator.

Ledet was taken into custody on Friday at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Garden Oaks Drive. According to police, he attempted to run from the back of an apartment, but was apprehended by officers, who were positioned behind the building.

Ledet was booked with armed robbery, use of a firearm and aggravated second degree battery.

