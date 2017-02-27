The old art of capturing Carnival

In Folsom, LA, there are quite a few people who raise horses, but there's only one who produces fine art prints.

"I remember my teacher in my sophomore year saying you'll have to do something else to make a living if you want to be an artist, and I remember thinking I'm not going to do that," said Phillip Sage.

Sage was born in Manchester, NH, and he learned early on that he was born to be an artist. However, he went to college and got a degree in economics.

"I'm a senior at Saint Anselms with a business degree and the last thing I wanted to do was go into business," said Sage.

After getting stationed in New Orleans while in the Coast Guard, Sage knew he would live in Louisiana forever. He fell in love with the Crescent City.

Sage has hundreds of black and white and boldly colored prints that capture the soul and the spirit of New Orleans.

You won't see Sage designing his art on a computer. He works exclusively with copper plates using an old English press.

"That press is nearly 50 years old. The design is 150 years old. In 1876 they stopped improving the ratio of that press," said Sage.

Sage starts every print with an etching on copper. Then he runs the plate through each color he needs.

Sage uses a guide on the press that helps give him an outline, so he knows exactly where to position the copper plate. It's all done by hand, and it's a labor of love for him. In the end, each print is truly unique.

"If the telephone rings and you stop printing to answer the phone, the temperature will change in the plate and the color will be slightly different," said Sage.

Sage said each plate will create about 300 prints and a major print will take him about a month to complete.

It's is a tedious, labor-intensive process.

There's also another love in Sage's life, and it drew him from the big city to the serene hills of Folsom.

He owns several horses, some of which are past their prime, but none the less an inspiration to him and the work he's spent decades creating.

