Tulane falls short at Memphis

The Tulane women’s basketball team (16-13, 7-9) rallied down 10 points in the first half to take a six-point lead in the fourth against Memphis (14-15, 7-9), but the Tigers’ Taylor Williams sunk another game-changing three against the Green Wave to hand the home team a one-point lead. The Green Wave had two go-ahead shot attempts in the final 10 seconds but couldn’t get either to fall, losing Monday night's game 57-56.

Kolby Morgan registered her 16th 20-plus point performance with 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting, including a career high tying 6-of-9 effort from 3-point range. Leslie Vorpahl registered her fourth double-digit assist performance on the year with 10 to go with her seven points.

“I think we really battled. I’m really proud of our kids. A 20-2 free-throw differential is hard to overcome. We just turned the ball over too much,” Tulane head coach Lisa Stockton stated. “We shot well but it’s just a matter of making plays at the end.”

Up next, the Green Wave will enter the American Athletic Conference Championships as a No. 5 seed and will look to avenge a loss to No. 4 seed UCF in the quarterfinal round of the conference tournament.

