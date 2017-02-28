NOPD: Woman shot in the head early Tuesday - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
A woman was shot in the head early Tuesday morning in the Seventh Ward.

According to initial New Orleans Police Department reports, the victim was shot in the head near the intersection of St. Roch Avenue and Treasure Street.

She was taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle.

No further information is currently available.

