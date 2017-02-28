Drunk driver faces nearly two dozen more charges in Endymion parade crash

The driver accused of crashing his truck into the Endymion parade crowd is now facing nearly two dozen additional charges in the case. Neilson Rizzuto is now facing a total of 24 counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring as well as charges of hit and run driving and reckless operation of a vehicle. The 25-year-old driver, whose alcohol blood content was nearly three times the legal limit is accused of plowing into crowds at Orleans and S.Carrollton, sending 23 people to hospitals in the area.

His bond was set Sunday at $125,000, but that is expected to increase with the addition of 22 more counts of vehicular negligent injuring. At his original hearing, the judge ruled that if Rizzuto posts bail, he will be required to wear an ankle monitor and stay on house arrest. In addition, he will also be barred from driving.

According to documents obtained by FOX 8 News, one of the victims hurt in the incident has been identified as Shaunice Williams. She suffered a lacerated liver and internal injuries and was reported in critical condition.

Another victim has been identified as Lt. Michelle Woodfork with the New Orleans Police Department. She suffered injuries to her right leg/knee in addition to injuries to her right shoulder area. Woodfork is listed in stable condition.

Fox 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti says, "He faces five years for one count, but if the judge wants to stack them on top of each other and run them consecutively, you can just do the math, but per count he faces 0 to 5 years," Raspanti said.

