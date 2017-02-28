What is Mardi Gras without marching bands?

A section of Interstate 10 is shut down as the New Orleans Police Department investigates a shooting.more>>
The Summer Food Service Program for St. John Parish school students begins serving free daily meals next week.more>>
A man allegedly tied up a woman and raped her until she could escape after a horrifying night in an abandoned Houma house.more>>
Jefferson Parish sheriff’s investigators say that a shooting in Marrero was the result of an online gun sale and attempted armed robbery.more>>
An early morning traffic accident leaves one man dead, according to the New Orleans Police Department.more>>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.more>>
President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.more>>
A resort in the Philippines is apparently under attack.more>>
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.more>>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.more>>
According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, Police Chief Craig Greenlee allegedly broke into the home of one of his employees in the 500 block of Brock Road in Pageland.more>>
A man was fishing on a lake when his girlfriend suggested that he use a McNugget as bait, and it worked.more>>
Judge Richard "Chip" Moore increased the bond to $307,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.more>>
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.more>>
