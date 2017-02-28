What is Mardi Gras without marching bands?

One of the great parts of Mardi Gras besides the floats and the throws are the marching bands because what is a parade without music.

Today’s parades will feature bands such as Talladega College Marching Tornado Band from Alabama, the McDonogh 35 Roneagle Marching Band, St. Paul’s School in Covington and the St. Augustine Marching 100.

