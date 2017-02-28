Pete Fountain’s ‘Half Fast Walking Club’ rolls without its founder

Pete Fountain’s ‘Half Fast Walking Club’ rolls without its found - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Pete Fountain’s Half Fast Walking Club rolled without its founder for the first Mardi Gras since his death last year.

The club’s founder, musician Pete Fountain, passed away on August 6 at the age of 86.

The club was founded by Fountain and a group of his friends in 1961. 

