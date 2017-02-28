Pete Fountain’s ‘Half Fast Walking Club’ rolls without its founder

The FBI New Orleans Division will be holding a press conference at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the details of the investigation into the robbery and shooting death of a Loomis armored truck driver in Mid-City Wednesday afternoon.more>>
Today is the first day of hurricane season and state and local leaders are urging everyone to be prepared. While they say the flood protection system is good there are no guarantees.more>>
Some firefighters in St. Tammany Parish are being hailed as angels by a man who was critically injured in a motorcycle accident.more>>
Rain chances will stay with us right into early next week.more>>
A section of Interstate 10 is shut down as the New Orleans Police Department investigates a shooting.more>>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.more>>
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.more>>
Police are not sure of the identity of a man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino, causing panic at a luxury resort.more>>
A 10-year-old boy and his father are dead after a murder-suicide in Jefferson Davis County Wednesday.more>>
Another record-breaking cargo ship will make its way into Savannah on Thursday, June 1.more>>
The city of Osceola has a strong warning to certain dog owners: it will enforce its pit bull ban.more>>
A couple who was visiting Charlotte was reportedly kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted by a teenager who was later arrested, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.more>>
Judge Richard "Chip" Moore increased the bond to $307,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.more>>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.more>>
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.more>>
