Mardi Gras royalty toast at Gallier Hall

King Zulu, Queen Zulu and the King of Carnival, Rex, will have their traditional toast with Mayor Mitch Landrieu at Gallier Hall.

This year’s Zulu king is Adonis Expose and his reigning queen is Donna Glapion.

King of Carnival, Dr. Stephen Hales will toast the mayor at Gallier Hall and then later toast his queen, Anna Huger, at the Hotel Intercontinental.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.