Krewe of Argus rolls through Metairie

The Krewe of Argus will roll in Metairie to celebrate Mardi Gras.

The krewe is celebrating 45 years with the theme “Argus Loves the Beatles”.

Reigning as King Argus will be Elie Khoury and Queen Argus will be Robin Chailland.

The parade will feature more than 50 units in the parade.

