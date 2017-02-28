Bruce: Warm but dry Mardi Gras 2017

Counting down the hours to the end of Mardi Gras 2017. After a brush with rain on Lundi Gras it has been a partly cloudy and very-warm Mardi Gras. A strong south wind ahead of our next weather system will keep breezy conditions and very warm temperatures into the end of Mardi Gras and into the midday of Ash Wednesday. Today's highs have been the lower 80's rivaling the hottest Mardi Gras on record. Twice, the temperatures have climbed all the way up to 83 degrees.

By tomorrow, on your Ash Wednesday, there will be a few more showers by the afternoon as a cold front arrives in the evening. Drier, cooler and sunnier weather is in store for Thursday and Friday.

The weekend should be dry. There is a threat for a spotty shower on Sunday but it doesn't look too significant right now.

Highs could reach 80 again by early next week before another cold front by the middle of the week.

-Bruce Katz

