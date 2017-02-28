Zulu rolls first on Fat Tuesday to much fanfare

When it's Fat Tuesday, there's no such thing as easing into the morning, at least on the streets of city. The magnetic, energetic Krewe of Zulu got things going like only it can.

"I want to say to say thank you New Orleans. I'm feeling the support and the love this whole reign, and I just can't believe it, and thank you New Orleans,” said King Zulu 2017 Adonis Charles Expose as he sat atop his royal float.

“I just want them to be safe,” said Mayor Mitch Landrieu who rode alongside NOPD Chief Michael Harrison at the start of the first parade of the day.

Zulu is such a marvelous Carnival spectacle that it draws people from around the world.

"Catching a coconut was incredible. We're doing parades all wrong back home,” said Josh Hoggan of Kelowna, British Columbia.

“I haven’t been back since 2005, that was the last Carnival I came to. But I’m from Los Angeles, California, and having a good time, as always,” said Deborah Russell.

Once the parade made its way to Gallier Hall on St. Charles Avenue, Landrieu toasted the king and his queen, Donna Marie Glapion.

Even though the parade had made it to a different location on the route, the craving by parade watchers remained the same.

“Oh a coconut and a couple of doubloons. Okay, I'm easy to satisfy,” said Lisa Suddereth of Mississippi.

“I really want is a coconut. A coconut,” said Cameron Knockum, a young boy.

A tourist from the Netherlands who watched the parade outside Gallier Hall said his country has a Carnival, but there are no coconuts. He was thrilled to receive one.

Thank you, thank you so much,” he said.

“Oh man, this is great this place is amazing,” said Kristin Szolomayer of Boston after receiving a coconut.

"This is fantastic, absolutely super, this is the first time we came here after 30 years in Louisville,” said Sam Gupte.

Pelicans star players Anthony Davis and Derek Cousins rode in the parade to the delight of many.

Zulu chose as it’s theme, “Stop the Violence.”

“Clearly, we wanted to address some of the ills in the community, so we wanted to deal with the stop the violence theme. We hope that they see the Zulu parade for more than just a parade. We hope that they see the Zulu organization coming into the community and making a positive statement,” said Zulu President Naaman Stewart.

