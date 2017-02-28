Cousins and Davis ride in Zulu, Cousins will not play Wednesday

The Pelicans' new star duo of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins spent Mardi Gras morning riding through the city as honorary grand marshals of Zulu. A week earlier, Cousins was just arriving in New Orleans after being traded from the Sacramento Kings.

Davis tweeted later in the day an image of he and Cousins at the parade with the quote "Happy Mardi Gras from your boys!"

Happy Mardi Gras from your boys! pic.twitter.com/GsIdfsfbVT — Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) February 28, 2017

Cousins' Fat Tuesday excitement was dampened by news that the NBA was upholding the call of his 18th technical foul of the season, incurred Sunday in Oklahoma City. The ruling means that Cousins will be suspended Wednesday as the Pelicans return home to host the Detroit Pistons at 7 PM.

