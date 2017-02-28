Southeastern's lead falters late at Vanderbilt

Southeastern looked to be on their way to another win over a ranked opponent Tuesday when they led No. 6 Vanderbilt 6-3 after the top of the fifth, but the Commodores scored six unanswered runs to finish the game strong, walking away with a 9-6 victory.

The Lions were fresh off a weekend series victory over then-21st Rice and opened their first game in Nashville with a run in the first and third innings. Carson Crites and Derrick Mount both batted 3-for-5 while Taylor Schwaner was 2-for-4 with a home run.

The second and final game of the series set for 4 PM Wednesday.

