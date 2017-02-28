Report: Saints to release safety Jairus Byrd

The Saints will release safety Jairus Byrd on the first day of free agency, according to our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.



The first day of free agency in the NFL is March 9th.

Byrd signed a six-year, $54 million contract in 2014 with the Saints. At the time, it was the most lucrative contract ever signed for safety in NFL history.

In three seasons, Byrd had three interceptions with the Saints.



Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network first reported the news.

