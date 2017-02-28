UNO suffers third loss in last four games

UNO's 5-0 start to the season has turned into a 6-3 record after the Privateers lost Tuesday night at South Alabama, 10-7.

The Privateers fell into a hole early as the Jaguars jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning and subsequently trailed 10-4 after five innings. Blake Dean's team scored two runs in the seventh and another in the eighth but could not keep the rally going in their last at-bat.

Junior Tristan Clarke led the way with three runs knocked in while Brother Martin alumnus Owen Magee chipped in 2 RBI. Freshman pitcher Christopher DeMayo got the start and lasted 2.2 innings, getting the loss and seven runs, although only three were earned. DeMayo was one of six pitchers the Privateers used on the night.

UNO will look to get back on track Friday as they begin a weekend series at home against Alcorn State.

