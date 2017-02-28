Deichmann delivers again as LSU edges Nicholls, 3-2

Coming off a midweek upset of then-13th-ranked UL-Lafayette, Nicholls appeared to be working on another upset when they led third-ranked LSU 2-0 after the top of the fifth but the Tigers stormed back to get the win, 3-2.

Hammond native Chet Niehaus drove in the Colonels' second and final run but it was Mandeville High alumnus Cole Freeman who slid home in the bottom of the seventh to regain the lead.

Greg Deichmann's bat cooled down with 1-of-4 hitting but his one hit drove in Freeman. To date, the Brother Martin product has 14 RBI. 6'6" freshman pitcher Aaron Hess got the win after pitching 4.2 innings, striking out four while allowing both runs.

Nicholls was held to just four hits on the night but pitcher Mike Hanchar delivered another solid outing, striking out four and only allowing one earned run in 4.1 innings pitcher.

The Colonels are back home Thursday to host West Virginia before a weekend series against Brown. LSU's next action will be a weekend round robin in Houston against TCU, Baylor and Texas Tech.

