Police: Two men shot in Gentilly

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured. The incident occurred Tuesday night near the intersection of Interstate 610 and Elysian Fields Avenue.

Police say that the first victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm while the second was shot in the left shoulder. Both men were transported to a nearby hospital.

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

