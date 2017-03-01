Local First Traffic: Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle Wednesday morning

The man killed in a brazen robbery of an armed vehicle has been identified as Jame McBride. New Orleans police responded to the scene, Tuesday afternoon, at a bank in the 400 block of South Galvez Street.more>>
Rain chances will stick with us today through early next week.more>>
A New Orleans City Council member is turning to social media to fix blight, clean up parks and improve drainage. And, she hopes you will too.more>>
Investigators hope on a $50,000 reward will help solve Wednesday's murder of a Loomis armored vehicle employee in New Orleans.more>>
The Saints were without head coach Sean Payton for the final practice of their second week of Organized Team Activities as he attended funeral services for long time friend Cortez Kennedy. But back in New Orleans, his team marched on.more>>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.more>>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.more>>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.more>>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.more>>
A priest has been accused of sexually assaulting children at a Charleston church nearly 35 years ago.more>>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.more>>
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirm Marine Patrol says one person is dead and another is missing after two vessels collided on Bankhead Lake Thursday evening.more>>
Some homeowners in Madison County say their mail carrier fed meatballs with nails in them to their dog.more>>
James Talton has been named the new public health administrative officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health, officials confirmed Friday.more>>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.more>>
