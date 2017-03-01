Local First Traffic: Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle Wednesday morning

Local First Traffic: Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle Wednes - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car early Wednesday morning in the Upper Ninth Ward.

The accident happened near the intersection of Poland and St. Claude avenues.

St. Claude Avenue is closed at Poland Avenue. New Orleans police are diverting traffic to Claiborne Avenue.

No further information is currently available.

