Your Weather Authority: Ash Wednesday will be warm, but cooler temps ahead

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
This Ash Wednesday will be a warm one with temperatures climbing into the low 80s early in the afternoon.

A cold front arriving this evening could bring showers and storms. The severe weather threat is low.

In the wake of the front, much cooler conditions will return. Plan for a brisk northerly wind and highs only in the low to mid-60s Thursday.

Highs will remain in the 60s through Saturday. The next best chance for rain looks to be early next week.

