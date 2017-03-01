Drive-through ashes offered Ash Wednesday

The faithful across the metro New Orleans area are heading to church to receive ashes on Ash Wednesday.

Some won't even need to get out of their cars.

The Munholland Methodist Church is offering drive-through ashes.

The service started at 7 a.m., and people were lined up waiting to receive the mark on their forehead.

Last year about 1,300 people came through the drive through.

The service will be available until 1 p.m.

Catholics in New Orleans can receive ashes at St. Louis Cathedral during two masses Wednesday.

Masses are scheduled for noon and 5 p.m.

Ash Wednesday signals the start of 40 days of fasting and reflection leading up to Easter.

This year Easter falls on Sunday, April 16th.

