Bond for Endymion parade crash driver tripled

Bond for the man who injured revelers at the Endymion parade has been tripled, according to court documents.

Neilson Rizzuto’s bond has been increased to $420,000.

Rizzuto faces 12 counts of vehicular negligent injury and 10 counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring.

Rizzuto’s alcohol blood content was nearly three times the legal limit.

At his original hearing, the judge ruled that if Rizzuto posts bail, he will be required to wear an ankle monitor and stay on house arrest. In addition, he will also be barred from driving.

According to documents obtained by FOX 8 News, one of the victims hurt in the incident has been identified as Shaunice Williams. She suffered a lacerated liver and internal injuries and was reported in critical condition.

Another victim has been identified as Lt. Michelle Woodfork with the New Orleans Police Department. She suffered injuries to her right leg/knee in addition to injuries to her right shoulder area. Woodfork is listed in stable condition.

