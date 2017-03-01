Saints players denied entry into London club for being “too urba - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Saints players denied entry into London club for being “too urban”

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Source: Twitter Source: Twitter
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

According to a tweet from Saints player Mark Ingram, he and several other players were denied entry into a club after being deemed “too urban”.

The incident happened Monday at the circus-themed club Cirque Le Soir in London.

Other team members involved in the incident included Von Bell, Sterling Moore and B.W. Webb.

Ingram took to twitter to talk about the situation.

The club later tweeted out a response to the incident.

Ingram and his teammates didn’t allow the incident to spoil their fun in London and says that he looks forward to returning to London for their game later this year.

The Saints will take on the Miami Dolphins in London on October 1.  

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly