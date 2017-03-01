State Police investigate fatal shooting by Houma Police

The Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal shooting by Houma Police Tuesday night.

A La. State Police spokesman said around 7 p.m., Houma Police Officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Agnes Street in Houma in reference to a man barricaded inside the residence.

It is not known what led to the shooting. The deceased man has been identified as 43-year-old Jose Olivares.

No other injuries were reported.

State Police has taken over the investigation. Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the Terrebonne Parish District Attorney’s Office.

