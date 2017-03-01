Police investigate rapes near Tulane and UNO

New Orleans police are investigating a sexual assault in the Lakeview neighborhood and one near the campus of Tulane University.

Authorities said a 20-year-old victim was attacked in the 2000 block of Lakeshore Dr. The incident happened near the University of New Orleans campus around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

The victim described her attacker as a black man. No further details were provided.

The sexual assault comes only days after another woman was allegedly raped near Tulane University. In that case, police said the woman was walking on Broadway St. when a man grabbed her from behind on Saturday.

Investigators said the man sexually assaulted the Tulane student before a witness threatened to call the police.

The incident happened near Claiborne Ave.

The suspect fled the scene, but was caught on surveillance video. The man is described as a black or Hispanic man, thin build with a low haircut.

If you have any information on either of these attacks, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.