NOPD searches for driver of a car seen where stabbing victim found

New Orleans police are looking for the owner of a vehicle seen at the site of a Monday homicide.

The fatal stabbing happened Monday in the 1600 block of Columbus Street.

Shortly before 9 a.m., police received a call reporting a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found the victim in the street suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where the victim later died.

Surveillance video from the area shows the victim arriving in the area in a two-door black Chevrolet Camaro with chrome rims.

The vehicle was last seen traveling on Columbus Street toward North Derbigny Street.

Detectives are looking to talk to the driver of the vehicle. Investigators believe the driver may have information pertinent to the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, the vehicle of interest and/or its driver or owner is asked to contact Homicide Detective Joseph Jefferson at 504-658-5300.

