Bruce: Early evening rain, few thunder storms

On your Ash Wednesday the warmth continued as temperatures climbed into the low 80's for the afternoon ahead of a cold front. A warm wind out of the southwest becoming westerly just ahead of the front allows temperatures to skyrocket. Rain will be moving through between 5 p.m. North Shore and 7 p.m. South Shore. Most rain ends by 9 p.m.

In the wake of the front, much cooler conditions will return. Plan for a brisk northerly wind and highs only in the low to mid-60's on Thursday. Dry and sunny skies can also be expected.



Highs will remain in the 60's through Saturday. Our next best chance for rain looks to be early next week.

-Bruce Katz

