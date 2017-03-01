There have been two transgender women murdered in New Orleans in just two days.

"It was overwhelming because you really don't think that that could be true, it was sad because she never bothered anyone, she was always a positive person," said Mariah Moore.

Moore is talking about her friend Chyna Gibson, who was a transgender woman and a well-known performer. But, she was murdered Saturday night in New Orleans East. The NOPD says she was shot multiple times in the 4300 block of Downman Road.

Then Monday morning, another murder of a transgender woman. The coroner identifies the victim in that case as Ciara McElveen. She was stabbed to death in the 1600 block of Columbus Street. Police say video surveillance of the area shows the victim arrived on Columbus Street in a 2-door black Chevy Camaro with chrome rims. Now, they're looking to talk to the driver of that car.

Paula "Daphanie Dupree" Mosley knew both women and was especially close to Chyna who she called her granddaughter.

"I would like justice to be served, I would like them to find Chyna's killer but what I want them to know most importantly is it's not that the transgender community is looking for special treatment or anything like that we're regular people, we want to be treated regular, we have families that love us, I know that I do," said Mosley.

The NOPD says right now they don't believe the murders are related.

"At this time there is nothing demonstrating that this is a hate crime, if we learn that it is a hate crime, of course we will pursue the charges of it," said NOPD Commander Doug Eckert.

While detectives try to figure out who is responsible, members of the LGBT community say they're concerned.

"It's very unfortunate because perhaps if there were more resources for girls, more safe spaces, you know, more avenues for employment, you know, non-discriminatory housing, if these things were prevalent in our community and they were here for our expense, you know, some people look at it as a burden but we can't look at things like this is a burden, when you have to get together and bury someone, that's an actual burden," said Moore.

New Orleans Police say there's no evidence to suggest either murder was the result of a robbery. If you have any information about either murder call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

