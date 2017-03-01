Mandeville beach gets an upgrade

Heavy equipment is already in place, spreading more than 13,000 cubic yards of sand. (Source: FOX 8 photo)

A new project will give people more space to spread out on the beach in Mandeville.

The City of Mandeville has begun a major beach expansion effort near the boat launch on the east end of Lakeshore Drive.

Heavy equipment is already in place, spreading more than 13,000 cubic yards of sand. The sand will extend the beach an extra 100 feet into the lake.

"I think it's a great idea," said Covington resident Andrus Halstead. "It will be awesome when summer comes. I will probably come down here and swim a little bit."

The beach expansion project is expected to be completed in one week.

