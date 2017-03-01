LSU Men's hoops snaps 15-game losing skid on Senior Night

LSU had just one win in the year 2017 entering Wednesday's Senior Night festivities against Tennessee but the Tigers put together a second half surge to beat the Volunteers, 92-82, for their first win since January 4th.

Brandon Sampson led the Tigers with 24 points and Jalyn Patterson was right behind him with 22 as LSU notched their tenth win of the season. The Tigers outscored the Volunteers 50-36 after halftime.

The Tigers finish the regular season Saturday at Mississippi State before entering into the SEC Tournament, where they are currently slotted as the 13th seed, ahead of Missouri.

