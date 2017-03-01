David: Much colder end of week

A cold front will bring cooler and drier weather for the rest of the week.

In the wake of the front, much cooler conditions will return. Plan for a brisk northerly wind and highs only in the low to mid-60's Thursday. Dry and sunny skies can also be expected into Saturday.

Highs will remain in the 60's through Saturday.

Clouds will increase on Sunday but it should stay dry. There might be a stray shower.

Our next best chance for rain looks to be early next week.

-David Bernard

