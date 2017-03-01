Violence attacks against transgender women draws strong response from NOPD

A recent surge of violent crimes against people in the LGBT community has drawn a strong response from the NOPD.

"At this time, there is nothing demonstrating that this is a hate crime. If we learn that it is a hate crime, of course we will pursue the charges of it," NOPD Commander Doug Eckert said. "These two incidents certainly show an increase. I mean one is too many. That's how we feel. With the two in a matter of two days, that is an increase."

Two transgender women were killed over the busy Mardi Gras weekend in New Orleans,

Chyna Gibson was shot multiple times in a shopping center in the 4300 Downman Road Saturday. Gibson, a well-known performer from Houston, was in town for carnival festivities.

Monday morning, the NOPD found Ciara McElveen stabbed to death in the 1600 block of Columbus Street.

Investigators say surveillance video shows McElveen being dropped off in a two-door black Chevy Camaro. Investigators want to speak to the driver.

The two murders follow an attack on another transgender woman in New Orleans caught on social media in January.

The NOPD says several weeks ago the NOPD says a group of men laughed as they followed then chased a transgender woman threatening to kill her and even assaulting her.

The attack inspired the department to post its own video to social media conveying how the department opposes any discrimination.

"It was like a game to these individuals that were involved. It was like they were hunting a rabbit or something like that," NOPD's LGBT Liaison Sgt. Frank Robertson said during the Youtube.com recording. "No one regardless of their sexual orientation, regardless of their lifestyle, regardless of the color of their skin should be treated this way."

Investigators have not named any suspects for the murder of Gibson or McElveen.

NOPD says the victim of the attack that was caught on camera did file a report and is cooperating with investigators.

