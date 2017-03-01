Vanderbilt baseball sweeps Southeastern

Southeastern Louisiana struck first, but No. 10-ranked Vanderbilt struck more often on its way to a 4-2 victory in Wednesday’s series finale at Hawkins Field against the Lions.

For the fifth-consecutive road game, the Lions (4-4) scored first. First baseman Derrick Mount, a senior from Saucier, Mississippi, cranked a solo home run to left-center field with one out in the second inning. Left fielder Ryan Byers, a senior from Ponchatoula followed with a solo homer of his own to left-center one out later.

Those were the only two hits Southeastern would pick up in a game dominated early by the long ball.

Vanderbilt (6-3) responded with its first batter in the bottom of the inning. First baseman Julian Infante cranked a solo home run to left-center leading off the inning. It was his second of the season. In the third, the Commodores tied the game on an unearned run.

Vanderbilt took the lead in the fourth on another solo home run, this one coming off the bat of right fielder JJ Bleday leading off the inning.

The Commodores padded their lead in the fourth with an unearned run.

Southeastern wraps up its eight-game road trip this coming weekend in Pensacola, Florida, at the Cox Diamond Invitational.

