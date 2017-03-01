Pelicans end skid, beat Pistons at home

Boogie who? Anthony Davis didn't need his all-star teammate against the Pistons Wednesday night. He scored a game-high 33-points and pulled down 14-rebounds in the Pelicans 109-86 win, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

With DeMarcus Cousins sitting because of technical foul accumulation, Davis took it on himself to be more aggressive. He had 24-points at the half and along the way to his total, Davis went over 7,000 points in his young career.

Helping the cause for the Pels the fact that Jrue Holiday found his stroke again. Holiday, who's struggled since the trade for Cousins, finished with 22-points and five assists. His only negative...five turnovers.

This was the Pelicans first win since the All-Star Break and they'll continue this brief two-game home stand Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

