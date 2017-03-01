Man arrested after high speed chase through North Shore neighborhood

St. Tammany Parish deputies arrest a man who nearly ran over a deputy during a chase through a neighborhood.

Deputies said they arrested Joshua Price, 26, after he was clocked going 48 miles an hour through the Kingspoint Subdivision. The speed limit in the subdivision is 25 miles an hour.

When the deputy tried to pull Price over, he refused to stop, and almost struck the deputy, as he recklessly drove through the crowded neighborhood.

Price stopped in front of a residence and tried to barricade himself inside. The deputy struggled and fought with Price until backup arrived. Deputies said the most disturbing part about this incident is not the fact that Price almost ran over the deputy, but that several of his family members watched and antagonized the deputy while he was struggling to handcuff Price.

Deputies eventually pepper sprayed Price to arrest him.

He's booked with aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer by violence, possession of marijuana, and speeding.

Sheriff Randy Smith said, “It’s a shame the family did’t help deescalate the situation. This is sometimes the unfortunate reality of being a law enforcement officer. Things could have turned a lot worse for the deputy, so were are grateful he is ok.”

Price's family did not face charges.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.