One man shot to death in New Orleans East

A man was shot to death early Thursday morning in New Orleans East.

According to initial police reports, just before 2 a.m. officers responded to a call reporting shots fired near the intersection of Rhodes Drive and Ransom Street.

When they arrived, they found a man lying in the carport of a home in the 4600 block of Rhodes Drive. He was suffering from several gunshot wounds.

EMS arrived, but the man died at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call Detective Theo Kent or any Homicide Division detective at 504-658-5300.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.