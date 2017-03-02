Your Weather Authority: Cooler, drier conditions are back

In the wake of a cold front, cooler and drier conditions are returning to the area.

Plan for a brisk northerly wind and highs only in the low to mid-60s today. Expect to gradually see more and more sunshine throughout the day.

Clear skies and a continued northerly breeze will drop temperatures to the upper 30s overnight on the north shore and upper 40s on the south shore.

Dry and sunny skies can be expected through Saturday.

Clouds and temperatures will increase on Sunday, but we'll stay mostly dry.

The next best chance for rain looks to be early next week as the next cold front approaches.

