Kenner power outage leaves over 2,900 in the dark

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
KENNER, LA (WVUE) -

More than 2,900 Entergy customers are without power Thursday morning in Kenner.

According to the Entergy outage map, power went out just after 6 a.m.

Utility crews are in the area working to determine the cause of the outage.

Entergy officials estimate power will be restored by 8:30 a.m.

