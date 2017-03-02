Local First Traffic: Accident damage a car, a tree an delivery t - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Local First Traffic: Accident damage a car, a tree an delivery truck

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
(Source: Meg Gatto / Fox 8 Photo) (Source: Meg Gatto / Fox 8 Photo)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

An accident involving a car, a bread truck and a tree damaged a building and slowed traffic in the Central Business District Thursday morning.

The accident happened near the intersection of Baronne and Julia streets.

The cause of the accident is unclear, but the window of an office building was shattered. The scene appears to show a tree went through the window.

