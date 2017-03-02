James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt to play the Smoothie King Center

The list of legendary acts coming to New Orleans grows by the week and this tour includes not one but two musical A-listers.

James Taylor is hitting the road this summer with Bonnie Raitt opening up.

The pair will play the Smoothie King Center August 3rd.

Tickets for the New Orleans show go on sale March 10 at 10 a.m.

Taylor and Raitt are Rock and Roll Hall of Famers and multiple Grammy winners who have sold tens of millions of records worldwide.

They are also quite familiar to locals because they both have performed at multiple Jazz Fests and Raitt was just at the Saenger in November.

James Taylor - Country Road 2009 Jazz Fest

Taylor and Raitt’s music and performances transcend time and whether it’s 1977 or 2017 they promise to deliver a memorable show.

Bonnie Raitt Live