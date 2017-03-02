Report: Brandin Cooks at center of trade discussions

Brandin Cooks is the Saints' most tradeable assetmore>>
Brandin Cooks is the Saints' most tradeable assetmore>>
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks could be on the trading block.more>>
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks could be on the trading block.more>>
Boogie who? Anthony Davis didn't need his all-star teammate against the Pistons Wednesday night.more>>
Boogie who? Anthony Davis didn't need his all-star teammate against the Pistons Wednesday night.more>>
Southeastern Louisiana struck first, but No. 10-ranked Vanderbilt struck more often on its way to a 4-2 victory in Wednesday’s series finale at Hawkins Field against the Lions.more>>
Southeastern Louisiana struck first, but No. 10-ranked Vanderbilt struck more often on its way to a 4-2 victory in Wednesday’s series finale at Hawkins Field against the Lions.more>>
LSU had just one win in the year 2017 entering Wednesday's Senior Night festivities against Tennessee but the Tigers put together a second half surge to beat the Volunteers, 92-82, for their first win since January 4th.more>>
LSU had just one win in the year 2017 entering Wednesday's Senior Night festivities against Tennessee but the Tigers put together a second half surge to beat the Volunteers, 92-82, for their first win since January 4th.more>>