Report: Brandin Cooks at center of trade discussions

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks could be on the trading block, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Mortensen reported that the Titans and Eagles are interested suitors in those discussions.

Cooks finished last season with 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns but also voiced his frustration about not getting any receptions during the Saints' win over Los Angeles.

Cooks, Willie Snead and Michael Thomas became one the most dynamic wide receiving trios in the league last year.

He is coming off back-to-back 1,000-plus yard seasons and was drafted in the first round of the 2014 draft.

