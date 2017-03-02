NOPD: Man shot in the Lower Ninth Ward - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD: Man shot in the Lower Ninth Ward

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

One man was shot Thursday morning in the Lower Ninth Ward.

Initial New Orleans Police Department reports show the shooting happened in the 5100 block of North Miro Street.

Police say one man was shot.

No further information is currently available.

