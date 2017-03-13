Louisiana hospitals closely watching ACA replacement legislation

The Caminada Headland Restoration Project is the largest in state historymore>>
New York City ranks #1. New Orleans is not too far behind.
FOX 8 has obtained a copy of a letter sent by an FBI agent involved in the federal case against former St Charles District Attorney Harry Morel alleging "systemic corruption."
Some people think a new set of fees will limit services offered to travelers at Armstrong International.
The New Orleans Police Department mounted patrol is one of the most visible units in the city and it's one horse stronger with the birth of its newest member Sunday March 19th. It was a very special Meet- the-Baby party with a 120 pound new born. Tebo Stardust romps with his mother Endy just three days after his birth, but he is destined for duty.
Keepers can't say when April may go into labor, but they hope it will happen soon.
A husband, wife, and two children were killed in an early morning house fire in a Lexington County neighborhood, according to the family's pastor.
How did a Latimer man's body end up inside an unplugged deep freezer at the home he was renting? Why is his car missing? And where is the other person who once lived with him?
When the little boy climbed up on a bench in the dressing room, police say his hood got caught on a coat hook, and he suffocated.
"Disasters happen all around us, each and every day."
Two Waffle House employees trade blows while on the job. Video of the fight was taken inside the Opelika Road location in Auburn Sunday.
The man accused of killing a deputy has died following being shot on Saturday, March 18.
The person to whom Dylann Roof shared his plan to kill parishioners at a historically black church in downtown Charleston will spend 27 months in prison for lying to the FBI.
The mother of a teenager arrested for underage drinking on the beach sent a thank-you letter to the Walton County Sheriff's Office.
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said a capital murder warrant has been issued for Thomas Elliot Stafford, 40.
