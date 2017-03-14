Attorneys claim Cardell Hayes did not shoot Will Smith's wife

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
The NOPD is investigating a homicide by cutting in the 3100 block of North Rampart Street.more>>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.more>>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.more>>
AJ Burgess was born a month early and without a working kidney, spending the first 10 months of his life in a neonatal intensive care unit. He weighs only 25 pounds, can't walk and is fed intravenously.more>>
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".more>>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.more>>
No verdict was reached in the trial of Quinton Tellis, who is accused in the 2014 murder of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.more>>
The cell phones belonging to Jessica Chambers and Quinton Tellis were the talk of day five at the courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi.more>>
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.more>>
Residents said Nicole Curtis and her company, Detroit Renovations, have blown off a promise to restore a home, and that controversy could end up in the courtroom.more>>
Two race car drivers in Indiana face criminal charges after a violent fight that broke out after an accident.more>>
