Jazz Fest cubes released....start planning!

New Orleans Heritage and Jazz Festival announced the 2018 lineup. (FOX 8 Photo)

Jazz Fest 2018 is around the corner and organizers have released this year's cubes so fans can start planning out their fun.

There will more than 150 artists and Cuban food.

The 35th annual festival will take place at the Fairgrounds over the course of two weekends starting April 27.

Click here to see the full schedule of performers and cubes.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.