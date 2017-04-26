City of New Orleans removes Jefferson Davis monument

The Jefferson Davis monument on Canal St. is seen just behind a crane preparing to take the statue down. (FOX 8)

Crews prepare to take down the Jefferson Davis monument in New Orleans. (FOX 8)

Jefferson Monument being taken down by city

A crane moved down Canal St. near the Jefferson Davis monument around 3 a.m. on Thursday as it appeared the statue would be taken down.

Workers wrapped the statue in bubble wrap before moving it. The process was completed shortly after 5 a.m. Protesters almost immediately dispersed after the statue was loaded onto a truck.

Police barricaded off the area near the monument as officers pushed protesters to the opposite side of the street.

Monument supporters and anti-monument protesters faced off just feet away from each other separated by barricades.

Crane moving into place on neutral ground near Jefferson Davis statue. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/ilUGSqktQW — Rob Krieger (@Rob_Krieger) May 11, 2017

The Regional Transit Authority said the streetcar line on Canal St. near Jefferson Davis Parkway will be blocked off until approximately 9 a.m.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu said on Wednesday the city had cleared all legal hurdles and the statues would continue to come down. P.G.T Beauregard was at the center of a legal dispute involving whether it was located on New Orleans City Park property. A judge ruled in favor of the city.

“Three weeks ago, we began a challenging but long overdue process of removing four statues that honor the ‘Lost Cause of the Confederacy.’ Today we continue the mission,” Landrieu said. “These monuments have stood not as historic or educational markers of our legacy of slavery and segregation, but in celebration of it. I believe we must remember all of our history, but we need not revere it."

Landrieu also said putting the Confederacy on a pedestal in some of the city's most prominent places is "not only an inaccurate reflection of our past, it is an affront to our present."

The Jefferson Davis statue on Jefferson Davis Parkway, was erected in 1911 in honor of Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy. It was commissioned by the Jefferson Davis Memorial Association.

The Robert E. Lee statue at Lee Circle on St. Charles Ave. is the other Confederate-area monument still standing.

The Liberty Place monument in the CBD was removed several weeks ago.

FULL COVERAGE: Monument Removal Controversy

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.